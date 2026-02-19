SAHE to host national-level techno-cultural fest

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE), Deemed-to-be University, will host SUPRAGNA 2K26, a two-day national-level techno-cultural fest, on Friday and Saturday at its campus in Kanuru near Vijayawada.

The mega event will feature nearly 50 technical and cultural competitions organised by various schools and departments of the university. The fest is expected to attract participation from about 2,000 to 3,000 students from institutions across the country, offering a vibrant national platform for young innovators, performers, and creative minds.

The official poster of the fest was released on Wednesday by Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof PV Ratna Prasad, Director (Infrastructure & Consultancy) Prof. B Panduranga Rao, Registrar Prof M Ravichand, and event convener V Mallikharjuna, Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, along with other faculty members.

The organisers announced an attractive prize pool worth Rs 10 lakh, to be distributed among winners across multiple events. SUPRAGNA 2K26 aims at blending technical excellence with cultural creativity, encouraging innovation, problem-solving, teamwork, and artistic expression among students. Apart from competitions, the fest will also feature a range of entertainment programmes, including a Musical Night, promising a memorable experience for participants and visitors alike.

Prof SG Deshmukh, former Director of IITM Gwalior, will attend as the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour include PVS Suresh, General Manager – Aero Tooling at Dynamic Oldland Aerospace, Bengaluru, and Shipra Chhabra, Director at the Global Center for Innovation and Delivery, Microsoft, Bengaluru. The event will also be graced by Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education President M Rajayya, Secretary P Lakshmana Rao, and others.