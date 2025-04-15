Murshidabad Residents Seek Permanent Security After Violent Protests

Residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district are slowly recovering after violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act resulted in three deaths and widespread property destruction. With central forces now maintaining order following a Calcutta High Court directive, the affected areas are gradually returning to normalcy. However, traumatized locals are calling for permanent security presence to prevent future violence.

Khushbu Das, a resident of the hard-hit Dhuliyan area, recounted her harrowing experience to news agency ANI: "They burned our grocery shop and set fire to our house. Despite repeatedly calling the police and fire brigade, no one answered. The rioters looted our homes and harassed women. We want a permanent BSF camp here to ensure this doesn't happen again. We just want to live peacefully."

Another Dhuliyan resident, Prajakta Das, expressed similar concerns, stating the atmosphere remains frightening. "We need peace, security, and answers about why this situation developed. We want central forces stationed here permanently," she told reporters, noting that central forces had already visited to assess the damage.

CRPF Inspector General for West Bengal, Birendra Kumar Sharma, described the district's situation as "tense but under control." Eight CRPF companies, including four Rapid Action Force units, have been deployed throughout the area. Sharma emphasized that the presence of central forces has boosted public confidence, with residents actively requesting security camps in their neighborhoods.

"We're establishing camps in response to residents' requests," Sharma stated. "Areas without permanent camps will be covered by regular patrols. We're conducting operations in coordination with BSF and state police."

The violence erupted when protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned destructive, forcing many families to abandon their homes for safety. Following the Calcutta High Court's intervention, security forces have maintained relative calm, with no fresh incidents reported in the past 48 hours across the affected areas of Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti, and Shamsherganj.

The unrest has ignited political controversy in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the opposition BJP of instigating trouble, while the BJP has countered that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "appeasement politics" has emboldened radical elements.

Officials report that 210 people have been arrested in connection with the violence as investigations continue.