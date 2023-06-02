  • Menu
'Muslim League Is A Secular Party,' Says Rahul Gandhi

  • Congressman Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Muslim League is a "completely secular party" at a discussion with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.
  • He was answering questions from reporters at an open discussion on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington.

On Thursday, Congressman Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Muslim League is a "completely secular party" at a discussion with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

In response to a query regarding the Congress's partnership with the Muslim League in Kerala, Rahul stated that the Muslim League is a wholly secular organisation. While pointing towards the reporter, Rahul Gandhi remarked that the reporter hadn't researched the Muslim League.
He was answering questions from reporters at an open discussion on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington. While answering such questions, a question was asked on the unity of the oppositions where he stated that his party had ongoing discussions with every opposition party and noted that quite a lot of good work is happening in this area.
He also mentioned that the discussions are often complicated as there are where they are competing with the Opposition. He remarked that "give and take is required" for settling down with parties.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader will travel to San Francisco, Washington, DC, and New York as part of his ongoing visit to the US.
