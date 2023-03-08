Muslim Organisations In Kerala Prepare A Response To The Inheritance Law

In opposition to the proposal to change the country's Muslim Personal Law's succession regulations, Muslim organisations plan to launch counter campaigns. As a result of advocate C. Shukkur and his wife Dr. Sheena Shukkur's decision to remarry under the Special Marriage Act in order to guarantee that their daughters receive a full share of their property, the issue, which was previously only discussed in private, has come under intense public scrutiny.



A programme titled "Inheritance, Sharia, and Islam" will be held in Kozhikode on March 15 by the youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen.

IUML state secretary Dr. M. K. Muneer, KNM secretary Haneef Kayakkodi, ISM president S. Shareef Melethil, N. V. Sakkariyya, and Musthafa Thanveer are among the speakers scheduled to address the gathering. According to writer and scholar Musthafa Thanveer, the move has taken place at a time when there is an all-out assault on anything associated to Muslims and Islam. Moreover, Hindutva forces now use the secular, liberal, and so-called progressive segments as tools.

Islam, according to Thanveer, is more than only inheritance laws; rather, this feature is being projected with a specific goal in mind. He explained that there is a clear framework in place for implementing reforms in Muslim society. Yet what is taking place right now is a form of secularisation and the compelled adoption of modernist ideology, which he saw as a form of violence.

He continued by saying that the claim that some Islamic nations have changed their laws is unfounded.