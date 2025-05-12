Muslim religious leader hails 'Operation Sindoor', slams Pak for 'spreading poison' in name of Islam

Aligarh: Muslim religious leader Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain on Monday strongly praised the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor' and sharply criticised Pakistan for using religious institutions like mosques and madrasas to train terrorists.

"India destroyed Pakistan's terrorist bases. This is a huge achievement. No one in the world has ever carried out such precise destruction of terror camps inside Pakistan, and our forces even returned safely after striking military bases. This is an even greater accomplishment," he said.

Responding to Pakistan's claims that madrasas and mosques were targeted, the Maulana asserted, "They say we attacked their mosques and madrasas, but what kind of mosques and madrasas are these where terror is trained and humanity is destroyed? These places are meant for worship and spreading humanity, not for breeding terror."

He condemned the misuse of Islamic symbols for terrorism, saying, "Which Islam allows such interpretation that terrorism is spread in the name of religion? They are not Muslims; they are terrorists and devils who want to poison society by distorting Islam."

Ibrahim Hussain stressed that terrorism is a betrayal of the core values of Islam.

"They use the name of Islam to manipulate innocent minds, to mislead the common man emotionally, and drag them into terrorism. But Islam stands for peace, not violence."

Calling for the total elimination of terrorism, he added, "Our military's action has made every Indian proud. But the only way to defeat terrorism is to uproot it completely. Even if one terrorist remains, he will use deceit and mislead others in the name of Islam. So it must be destroyed from its roots."

The Maulana's remarks come amid growing support across communities in India for the operation, seen as a strong message to terror groups and their state sponsors.