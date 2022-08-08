Muslim Students In Kerala Won Ramayana Quiz Competition

The top two names of the five winners were the focus of attention when DC Books released the results of the recent statewide online Ramayana quiz, which was held to commemorate Ramayana Month. Two Muslim students from Malappuram, Mohammed Jabir P K and Mohammed Basith M, won the online Ramayana quiz with more than 1,000 participants. They are both enrolled in the Wafy programme at the KKHM Islamic & Arts College in Valanchery.



They pursue Islamic studies through the post-graduate level as part of the eight-year Wafy curriculum, which also includes a regular university degree programme. He had an advantage because to the special Wafy course curriculum, which covers Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism in a paper. Another paper was included in the course that covers topics like Christianity, Judaism, Taoism, etc, reported The Times Of India.

Jabir said that the syllabus for the Wafy course was created by the Coordination of Islamic Colleges, which is led by our principal, Abdul Hakeem Faizi Adrissery, and encourages them to study all religions in order to prepare students to live in a multireligious society. Their curriculum includes sections that thoroughly examine diverse religions in line with that goal.

Jabir read passages on the Ramayana as required by the curriculum and also made use of other readings from the campus library. Jabir came to understand that members of all religions should study each other's holy texts after reading the epic. It might be possible to stop violence committed in the name of religion by studying other religions. Every faith teaches us to respect and love one another.

Jabir stated that the Ramayana emphasises the principles of peace and love. There are also lessons to be learned about good governance, respecting one's father's word, and sacrificing one's authority for one's own brother. He discovered the Ramayana quiz on the DC Books Telegram channel and registered for it. No elaborate planning was done, just a fast brush-up, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Jabir, a native of Perinthalmanna, is a Wafy PG final-year student who has earned a BA in Sociology.