Muziris Heritage Projects in Kerala to open during July-Aug

Thiruvananthapuram: State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday said Kerala Tourism has completed 18 Muziris Heritage Projects stretching across Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts and announced that it will be inaugurated in July and August. After a review meeting of Muziris Heritage Projects here, Riyas said the works have been completed due to the consistent intervention of the government and the support of people’s representatives of the respective districts.

“Undeterred by the pandemic-induced impediments, Kerala Tourism has completed 18 Muziris Heritage Projects within the deadline set for them... These projects, stretching across Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, will be inaugurated in July and August,” the Minister said after the meeting. He said more infrastructure projects will be taken up in Kovalam by using the fund from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and necessary measures will be taken to ensure the well-being of lifeguards.

The Tourism Department said the Muziris Heritage Project is one of the biggest conservation projects in India, which aims to conserve more than 3,000 years of rich culture and heritage. “Muziris was an active port on the west coast of southern India in the 1st century BC. The project includes museums, religious sites, beaches and historical sites,” the department said in a release.

The projects to be inaugurated in separate functions during July and August includes Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, Pattanam Information Centre, Kodungallur Temple Museum and Oottupura, Thiruvanchikulam Canal Office, Keezhthali Siva Temple, Mathilakathu PA Syed Mohammed Cultural Centre, Pathinettarayalam Kovilakam, boat jetties at Azhikode and Munakkal, Kottayil Kovilakam at North Paravur, Holy Cross Church, Paliam Oottupura and Kokkarani, and Pattanam Tourist Interpretation Centre. The region that forms a part of the heritage project lies between North Paravur in Ernakulam district and Kodungallur in Thrissur district, it said.