Live
- Chandrababu Praises Mahayuti Alliance for Maharashtra Assembly Elections win
- Where Drops Define Destiny: The Elite Chronicles of IPC's 30th Revolution
- Aahwahan Foundation Launches “Sapnon Ke Sawari” Initiative to Empower Differently-Abled Individuals
- Are Market-linked Plans Suitable for First-time Investors?
- Vijay to host farmers, landowners who provided venue for TVK’s first meet in TN
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool candidates declared elected from Naihati, Sitai; leading in other four seats too
- Black Friday 2024: Amazon, Samsung, Sony Discounts Unveiled; More Brands To Join
- UP bypolls: NDA leads in early trends, SP trails behind
- MVA stunned as MahaYuti heads to landslide win in Maharashtra polls
- Trends in Maha and J'khand a reflection of 'Modi magic': BJP
Just In
MVA stunned as MahaYuti heads to landslide win in Maharashtra polls
A shell-shocked silence fell over the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the ruling MahaYuti alliance was all set for a landslide victory in the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly 2024 elections, as the early trends came out by 11 a.m.
Mumbai: A shell-shocked silence fell over the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the ruling MahaYuti alliance was all set for a landslide victory in the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly 2024 elections, as the early trends came out by 11 a.m.
As per the initial vote count, the MVA allies Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) stared at huge reverses vis-a-vis the MahaYuti’s Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party was on a bulldozer ride in the state.
The state had cast its vote for 288 Assembly seats on November 20, and the vote count was taken up simultaneously all over.
The latest trends indicate MahaYuti leading in over 200 constituencies while the MVA allies were ahead in around 60 seats and smaller parties, Independents were holding sway in the remaining seats, although the situation could change as the counting progresses.
The first counts showed many stalwarts from the MVA side trailing over their MahaYuti rivals in many constituencies, while some newcomers or political greenhorns had built up relatively comfortable leads over their nearest contenders.
Among those leading in the trends were Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) in Nagpur South West seat -- now widely tipped to be the next CM, and Ajit Pawar (NCP) in the high-profile Baramati constituency.
Making his first comments, SS(UBT)’s MP Sanjay Raut said that “the results are absolutely unbelievable” and going contrary to the “mood of the people which we are well aware”.
He alleged various factors including huge money-power that may have aided the MahaYuti to score a spectacular lead over the MVA, though the Congress-NCP(SP) leaders have yet to make any comments.
However, several lower rung leaders of the MahaYuti, pleased by the indicators, have said that they are ‘vindicated’ by the results and the people of the state, particularly the ‘Ladki Bahins’, have taught a lesson to the MVA allies.