My govt inspired by Lord Ram: PM

Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is inspired by Lord Ram's principles of governance with honesty and urged people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, stressing that it will be an inspiration to remove poverty from their lives.

The PM said putting India on the list of top three global economies is a ‘Modi guarantee' and he will fulfil it with people's blessing in his third term. “Modi's guarantee means ‘guarantee puri hone ki guarantee'. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment,” he said.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Solapur after laying the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the state. With a few months to go before the Lok Sabha polls, this was the PM's second visit to the state in one week. PM Modi also dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister dedicated 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers and drivers. He also kickstarted the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

In a choked voice, the prime minister said he wished he had had the opportunity to stay in such houses when he was young. “Happiness comes when people's dreams come true. Their blessings are my biggest investment,” he said.