My successor will be decided by people of the State: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Despite acrimonious exchanges between the leaders of the BJP and the BJD in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chose to keep the cards close to his chest on supporting the BJP at the Centre saying they would take an “appropriate position,” when needed. Naveen spoke to ANI and exuded confidence in the BJD forming the government again in the State and winning a good majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

When questioned about succession plans within his party, Naveen said, “I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the State. That is the natural result of these things. They see how the party is being run and the party is being run for the service of the people of Odisha and will continue to do so.”

Asked about whether the fissures between the BJP and the BJD had become too deep now to be mended, Naveen said he would let the future decide the course of action.

“Let us see what the position will be in the future. That will be the judge of future events,” he said.

“I see very handsome results in the State elections. We will form a solid government again in the State and in Parliament we will have a very good majority,” he said.

When asked whether he would be the Chief Minister for all five years if BJD comes to power after the elections, Naveen said, “I certainly hope so.”