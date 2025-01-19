Naba Das murder: Dipali move to seek CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: The BJD leader and former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das on Sunday said she will soon write to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a CBI probe into the murder of her father and former minister Naba Kishore Das.

Dipali stated this after Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the family of the former minister should make a formal complaint and give in writing for a CBI probe into the matter.

Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by a policeman on January 29, 2023. He was a Cabinet minister and held the Health and Family Welfare portfolio in the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

“We have already urged the Chief Minister for a CBI probe into the murder of our father. We will also write to the government in this regard,” she told reporters. The Crime Branch of Odisha Police probed into the killing of Naba Das and arrested a policeman in this connection.