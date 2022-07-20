Nadda urges people to make booster vaccination drive a massive success

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday visited the vaccination centre at the Lady Hardinge hospital here and took stock of the free booster dose vaccination drive started by the government to strengthen India's fight against the Corona pandemic. He also interacted with health and medical staff present at the vaccination centre.

Nadda was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, party's Delhi unit President Adesh Gupta, party's national media head and MP Anil Baluni, and national media deputy head Dr Sanjay Mayukh along with several party leaders and workers.

The BjP chief also interacted with people who had come to get their booster doses, and inquired about various facilities available at the vaccination centre. He appealed to all citizens across the country to come forward and make this booster vaccination drive a massive success, and strengthen India's fight against the Coronavirus.

Under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji India has crossed a historic milestone of 200cr vaccine doses and is now administering Free Booster Dose for adults for 75 days.



Today I visited a vaccination center at Lady Hardinge Hospital & interacted with our health workers. pic.twitter.com/8rgHDm26gC — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2022

Extending greetings to all the doctors, medical staff and paramedical staff for their great efforts, Nadda said, "The whole nation is indebted to you for your service to humanity during the past two years where they have served the people without caring for their own health and well-being. It is due to your hard work and dedication that India has battled Coronavirus so valiantly and successfully. We will never forget your sacrifices."

Talking about 200 crore vaccine doses administered in the country, Nadda said, "On July 17 India crossed the historic 200 crore Covid vaccination mark. It is a big achievement for our country. Earlier we had to wait for years and decades to get vaccines of various diseases in India, be it the vaccine of polio, tetanus, Japanese encephalitis or some other disease. It took several years for vaccines of these diseases to come to India."

"But as soon as Corona cases were reported in India, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India's vaccine development programme and within 9 months, which means within an year of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, India developed not one but two world class 'Made in India' vaccines. And now India has already administered over 200 crore vaccine doses," he said.

Nadda further stated that the world appreciated the planning, strategy and implementation of India's fight against the Corona pandemic fought under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi. He thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his great thinking and his noble initiative to give health and safety cover to all citizens against the Coronavirus.

He mentioned that in the entire world no other country has taken care of its citizens during the Corona pandemic, the manner in which Prime Minister Modi has done. Nadda appealed to all the BJP workers to visit all homes, carry out door to door campaigns and encourage people to get the booster vaccine dose.