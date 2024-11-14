Naik reviews drinking water project

Dhenkanal: Panchyatiraj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and drinking water projects at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Monday. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and district authorities were present at the meeting.

Naik said irregularities in selecting beneficiaries under PMAY will not be tolerated. Only genuine beneficiaries should avail of the scheme, he said. The minister reviewed the areas covered under the drinking water project and said that the project should be expedited in the uncovered areas.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan and district level officers were present at the meeting.

Later, the minister inspected a water supply project under construction on the banks of Brahmani river in Dhenkanal district. Through this project, 13 panchayats of Kamakshyanagar block and three panchayats of Parjang block will get piped water supply.