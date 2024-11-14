Live
- 3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
- Worst in the country: Air quality hits severe
Just In
Naik reviews drinking water project
Panchyatiraj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and drinking water projects at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Monday.
Dhenkanal: Panchyatiraj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and drinking water projects at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Monday. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and district authorities were present at the meeting.
Naik said irregularities in selecting beneficiaries under PMAY will not be tolerated. Only genuine beneficiaries should avail of the scheme, he said. The minister reviewed the areas covered under the drinking water project and said that the project should be expedited in the uncovered areas.
Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan and district level officers were present at the meeting.
Later, the minister inspected a water supply project under construction on the banks of Brahmani river in Dhenkanal district. Through this project, 13 panchayats of Kamakshyanagar block and three panchayats of Parjang block will get piped water supply.