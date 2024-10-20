Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan: Shankaracharya coins a new acronym for NDA

The Kanchi Shankaracharya made an effusive praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and also coined a new acronym for NDA – ‘Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan’, which in turn reflects a model of governance focussed on safety and well-being of every citizen.

Shankaracharya’s deep admiration for the Prime Minister followed their meeting in Varanasi today.

Kanchi Shankaracharya lauded PM Modi’s leadership as the key reason behind India’s rising global footprint and stature and said that it was a blessing to have good leaders like him.

“NDA government is a role model for governance across the world. PM Modi understands the challenges being faced by a common man and so works towards eliminating them,” said Kanchi Shankaracharya.

PM Modi, on his day-long visit to Varanasi, inaugurated RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, run by the Kanchi math and also met the Shankaracharya.

On the occasion, Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham said that the nation is taking long strides and the key factor behind this progress is strong leadership.

Shankaracharya said that PM Modi understands the challenges being faced by the common man and therefore he works towards eliminating them.

He said that the NDA government works for citizens with compassion, and cited the example of COVID-19, where the government went out of the way to help citizens in distress and fed all those hungry, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He said that the NDA government has become a role model for governance across the world, which other countries can emulate.

“With rising status and bright future, India would give a fillip to global peace and India’s prosperity will contribute to global prosperity,” he said.

The Shankaracharya further said that along with the infrastructural development of the country, the government's focus on cultural rejuvenation including the one in Somnath and Kedarnath is commendable and praiseworthy.