Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh extend Christmas greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around."





Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Wishing for "peace and harmony", Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Merry Christmas. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas."





Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021

Other politicians such as the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, wished people by sharing a video of himself.

May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you all find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life. Merry Christmas🎄 pic.twitter.com/i9XURg6RCw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 24, 2021

"May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you all find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life. Merry Christmas."

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, Christmas is being marked across the world with many restrictions.

In India too, prayer meetings were held in churches across the country, following Covid protocols.