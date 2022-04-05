Narendra Modi, Sonia pay tributes to Jagjivan Ram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter and Dalit icon Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary.

Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor. pic.twitter.com/2Z1Gh6AGOV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Paying tributes to the former deputy Prime Minister, Modi posted on Twitter: "Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor."

The Prime Minister also posted an old picture in which he is seen offering tributes to Jagjivan Ram along with former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also led the grand old party in paying tributes to Jagjivan Ram.

He had quit the Congress because of differences and joined the Janata Party alliance.