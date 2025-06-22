Nation prepared to host 2036 Olympic Games: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the entire country, including the national capital, is fully prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games and hoped that the global community would grant this honour to India.

Speaking at an event to flag off the Olympic Day Run from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium along with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, CM Gupta said, “If the global community grants the honour of hosting Olympic Games, India would organise the sports extravaganza with full dedication.”

President of the Indian Olympic Association, P.T. Usha, was also present at the event.

CM Gupta said the Olympic Day celebration and run in Delhi has brought immense joy, as thousands of residents are participating enthusiastically.

She said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is continuously progressing towards better sports infrastructure and facilities.

The Olympic Day Run was held under the IOC’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign, promoting fitness and inclusivity. The event saw enthusiastic participation citywide.

Mandaviya also led the Fit India Sunday on Cycle campaign, promoting fitness and environmental awareness.

Last month, Fit India Sundays on Cycle witnessed enthusiastic participation from 750 participants, including teachers, athletes, Fit India influencers and fitness lovers.

Leading the charge was Mandaviya, who cycled alongside Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao along with a powerful line-up of national icons, including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deepak Punia, Guinness World Record holder Rohtash Chaudhary (Push-up Man of India), and renowned mountaineer Narender Kumar, who recently scaled Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8091 meters, in a record time of 12 days.

Themed ‘Cycling with Teachers’, the event witnessed educators, mentors, and academic coaches from various educational institutions across the city, including schools, universities and private institutes.

“Teachers are the heroes for our students, and now, you have to become heroes for Viksit Bharat. You all can make cycling a fashion, and I urge all teachers to restart using cycles themselves and ask students to emulate the same,” said the Minister.