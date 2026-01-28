National Capital gears up for Beating Retreat tomorrow

New Delhi: New Delhi gears up for a stirring musical finale as the Beating Retreat ceremony unfolds on Thursday (January 29) at the historic Vijay Chowk, officially drawing the curtains on the 77th Republic Day festivities.

This timeless tradition, blending military precision with patriotic melodies, transforms the backdrop of Raisina Hills into a symphony of national pride.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other Union Ministers, senior officials, and enthusiastic members of the public, will witness the spectacle.

The evening will commence with the massed bands striking up the invigorating ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’. The Pipes and Drums ensemble then enchants with evocative pieces like ‘Atulya Bharat’, ‘Veer Sainik’, ‘Mili Jhuli’, ‘Nritya Sarita’, ‘Marooni’, and ‘Jhelum’.

Central Armed Police Forces bands will follow, delivering high-energy renditions of ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Hathrohi’, ‘Jai Ho’, and ‘Veer Seepahi’. The Indian Air Force band will contribute soaring tunes such as ‘Brave Warrior’, ‘Twilight’, ‘Alert’, and ‘Flying Star’, while the Indian Navy band will offer nautical-inspired melodies including ‘Namaste’, ‘Sagar Pawan’, ‘Matribhumi’, ‘Tejasvi’, and ‘Jai Bharati’.

The Indian Army band will take centre stage with powerful compositions: ‘Vijayee Bharat’, ‘Aarambh Hai, Prachand Hai’, ‘Aye Watan, Aye Watan’, ‘Anand Math’, ‘Sugamya Bharat’, and ‘Sitare Hind’. The massed bands will unite once more for ‘Bharat Ke Shaan’, the timeless ‘Vande Mataram’, and the rhythmic ‘Drummers Call’.

The ceremony will reach its climax as buglers play the beloved ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, symbolising unity and enduring spirit. Leading this grand performance is principal conductor Squadron Leader Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh.

Guiding individual contingents are Subedar Major Prakash Joshi (Indian Army), M Antony, MCPO MUS II (Indian Navy), Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar (Indian Air Force), INSP Chetram (Central Armed Police Forces), Subedar SP Chourasia (Pipes & Drums), and Subedar Manoj Kumar (Buglers).

Adding a unique cultural touch this year, seating enclosures bear names of revered Indian classical instruments: Bansuri, Damaru, Ektara, Esraj, Mridangam, Nagada, Pakhawaj, Santoor, Sarangi, Sarinda, Sarod, Shehnai, Sitar, Surbahar, Tabla, and Veena—celebrating the nation's rich musical heritage.

Rooted in colonial-era military customs yet infused with indigenous tunes, the Beating Retreat has evolved into a powerful expression of India's armed forces' discipline, valour, and cultural depth.