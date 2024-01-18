National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

On Thursday, the Central government made a significant announcement, declaring a 'half-day' for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India in light of the upcoming Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for January 22. The special event, marking the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, is set to be celebrated nationwide.

In order to facilitate the participation of employees in the celebratory activities, the government has mandated the closure of all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments until 14:30 hours (2:30 pm) on January 22, 2024. This decision, aimed at fostering a sense of inclusivity and allowing individuals to engage in the auspicious occasion, was communicated through an official press statement issued by the government.

The directive emphasized the dissemination of this information to all concerned parties by all Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. In addition to the central government's directive, numerous states, including Uttar Pradesh, have also declared holidays in anticipation of the Ram Temple inauguration. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, for instance, announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on January 22.

Ayodhya is presently undergoing extensive preparations for the grand "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22. The event is expected to witness the presence of notable dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath, and other specially invited guests. The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, encompassing politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, and more. The ceremony holds immense cultural and religious significance, drawing attention and participation from across the country.