India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has strongly defended the country's cross-border military operation, directly challenging international media outlets and critics to provide evidence of any unintended damage on Indian soil. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras convocation ceremony, Doval emphasized the precision and effectiveness of the May military action.

The senior security official dismissed foreign media reports suggesting collateral damage occurred during the operation, issuing a bold challenge to critics. He demanded that anyone claiming unintended destruction provide photographic evidence, stating that not even minor property damage occurred beyond the intended targets.

During his address at the 62nd IIT Madras convocation, Doval detailed the technical aspects of the 23-minute operation, which successfully struck nine predetermined targets located deep within Pakistani territory, far from border areas. The strikes followed a strategic criss-cross pattern designed to maximize effectiveness while minimizing unintended consequences.

The NSA specifically highlighted the operation's precision, noting that every designated target was successfully hit without affecting any unintended locations. He emphasized that the mission demonstrated India's advanced indigenous technological capabilities and strategic planning expertise.

Doval referenced international media coverage, particularly from prominent outlets like The New York Times, which had published satellite imagery showing the condition of Pakistani air installations before and after the operation. He mentioned specific locations including Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, and Chaklala, noting that foreign media had themselves documented the extent of damage to Pakistani military infrastructure.

The operation, designated as Operation Sindoor, was launched on May 7th as a direct response to a Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region that resulted in 26 casualties. The retaliatory strikes targeted key terrorist infrastructure, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and a major Lashkar-e-Taiba facility in Muridke.

The Indian Air Force successfully executed strikes against nine primary terror hubs located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir territory. These targets were specifically chosen for their strategic importance to terrorist organizations operating against Indian interests.

Following the initial Indian strikes, Pakistan attempted to respond with drone and missile attacks against Indian territory. However, India's air defense systems successfully intercepted all incoming threats, preventing any damage to Indian installations or personnel.

The conflict escalated further when India conducted strikes against eleven Pakistani air bases, marking one of the most significant cross-border military operations in recent memory. This action demonstrated India's enhanced military capabilities and willingness to respond decisively to terrorist provocations.

Doval's comments at the IIT Madras ceremony underscored the government's confidence in the operation's execution and its commitment to defending the country's security interests. His challenge to foreign media reflects broader tensions over international coverage of India's military actions and security policies.

The NSA's emphasis on indigenous technology highlights India's growing self-reliance in defense capabilities, suggesting that the operation showcased domestically developed systems and strategies rather than relying on foreign military assistance or equipment.