Nation's shipbuilding capability set to shape maritime century: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India stands ready to help shape the maritime century by "building not only ships but trust" and "not only platforms but partnerships".

Addressing the Samudra Utkarsh Seminar 2025, the Defence Minister said, "The oceans connect us all. Through close collaboration, let us steer together toward a secure, prosperous and sustainable maritime future."

"The most economical and efficient mode for moving bulk cargo across continents, enabling global supply chains and supporting national economies. Friends, we have assembled here today to mark a new chapter in India's enduring legacy of shipbuilding excellence. It is carried forward by the shipyards of Bharat, our guardians," he said at the flagship seminar highlighting the innovation, capacity and future-readiness of Indian shipyards.

He said the growing shipbuilding capabilities of the country are an outcome of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am confident that very soon our commercial fleet too will be built entirely in India, reflecting the nation's faith in Aatmanirbharta."

He credited PM Modi's faith in the country's own talent and said, "With continued policy thrust and demonstrated capability. I am proud to announce that every ship of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, currently under production, is being built in an Indian shipyard."

This stands as a testament of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and our shipyards on both coasts operate advanced fabrication lines, advanced materials handling systems and automated tools, modern testing facilities and digital shipyard technologies that are aligned with the global benchmark, he said.

"India stands ready to help shape the maritime century by building not only ships but trust and not only platforms but partnerships," he said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the shipbuilding has a huge multiplier effect.

"Our fishing boats should also be eyed as a medium for generating job opportunities in fisheries and tourism," he said.

"I congratulated all partners, and we must continue to look ahead in areas of innovation and export enhancement," he said, also crediting the industry partners and Union Ministries in augmenting the nation's maritime capabilities.