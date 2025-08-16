  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Naveen condoles deaths due to cloudburst

Naveen condoles deaths due to cloudburst
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive cloudburst that struck a remote...

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing several people.

“Deeply saddened to know about the loss of so many precious lives following a massive cloudburst that struck in the #Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time, and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

“We pray to Lord Jagannath to offer strength to the families who faced the nature’s fury, and salute the rescue personnel for their efforts to save precious lives,” the former Odisha chief minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick