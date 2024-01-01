Naveen lays foundation for Bhubaneswar Metro

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 6,225 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project.

The Chief Minister held a roadshow on the 26 km route of the proposed metro project. People stood on both sides of the road and different groups performed traditional folk dance and music to welcome Naveen during the roadshow.

“Apan Mane Khusi Ta (Are you happy)”, Naveen asked the people gathered on the occasion. “Today (Jan 1, 2024) will remain in the history of Odisha’s development. As promised earlier, we are laying the foundation stone of the metro rail project”, he said.

The Chief Minister said this is the State government’s single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha’s history. This is also the flagship project of Odisha under the 5T (transformational) initiative.

Naveen said the project will have 20 stations covering 26 km from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia.