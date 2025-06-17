Naveen slams State govt for lax response

Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition and former Odisha chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday slammed the State government for its lax response to the rising cholera cases in different parts of the State. Raising concern over the outbreak, Patnaik stated that such a situation was not seen for many years which has now disrupted life in various districts.

“The cholera outbreak is becoming severe in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, and Keonjhar, and is also starting to spread to neighbouring districts. I am saddened by the loss of 14 lives due to cholera so far. I extend my condolences to their family members and relatives. Everyone is shocked and disturbed by the State government’s lax approach to the spread of cholera in Odisha. The Government should become vigilant by no longer endangering the lives of people,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday visited the affected areas in Jajpur district. He raised the issue of lack of adequate number of medical staff in the district saying that the situation is alarming in the district.