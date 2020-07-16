NC, PDP seek order on merging, closing sick PSUs revoked

Srinagar: The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to rescind a six-month-old order to merge or close several sick public sector undertakings in the union territory.

"The J&K government's decision to close many PSUs is shocking. This order is unfair and must be rescinded," National Conference tweeted on it official handle.

The party said the administration was bent upon adding to the soaring unemployment numbers.

"Instead of creating new jobs, JK administration seems adamant in adding to soaring unemployment numbers by terminating scores of existing government employees," it added.

The PDP termed the move appalling.

"The decision to close many PSUs by the J&K administration is appalling.

At a time when J&K is fighting unemployment & there's a need to create more jobs, the admin's move is plainly an attempt to add to the rising unemployment numbers by ceasing scores of existing govt employees!" it tweeted.

In an order issued in January this year on the directions of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the administration said mineral sites should be auctioned, industrial estates be handed over to SIDCO (State Industrial Development Corporation) and the JK Cements limited be privatised after assessment of assets.