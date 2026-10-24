NCB refines joint strategies against drug trafficking at Rajasthan quarterly meet

Jaipur: Discussions on strengthening intelligence sharing, financial investigation and coordinated enforcement were held at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) third Quarter State-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) Meeting of 2026 for Rajasthan held here, an official said on Saturday.

The meeting, jointly chaired by DDG, NCB (Western Region) & IG ANTF Rajasthan, witnessed active participation from representatives of NIA, ED, DRI, CBN, Customs, Income Tax, IB, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Drug Controller's Office, State ANTF & other agencies, the official said in a statement.

“Discussions focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination, reviewing significant NDPS cases, drug trafficking networks, clan lab busts & commercial quantity seizures, monitoring bail granted to repeat offenders, curbing illicit diversion of opium & poppy straw and status of de-addiction centres,” said the statement.

Emphasis was also laid on dismantling drug trafficking cartels through joint interrogations and intelligence sharing, while expediting enforcement measures to achieve the targets set under Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29), said the statement.

Earlier, the second Quarter State-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) Meeting of 2026 for the neighbouring western state of Gujarat was held in August, an official said.

Manish Kumar, NCB Deputy Director General (Western Region), chaired, and Rajiv Ahir, Intelligence Bureau Additional Director, co-chaired the meeting held in August, an official statement said.

During the discussions, officials from multiple agencies discussed issues related to follow-up on inter-state and inter-agency linkages, with participating agencies reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts against drug trafficking and organised narcotics networks in Gujarat, the statement said.

The NCB presented two significant NDPS cases, discussing the modus operandi, interstate linkages, investigation undertaken and areas requiring coordinated action, while the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) presented an important NDPS case, followed by discussion on the investigation, trafficking pattern and inter-agency linkages.

The participants included senior officers from State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), DRI, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Customs, Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the State Drug Controller, it said.

Key issues related to the Vision Document on Narcotics Control, Action Taken Report of the previous Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, significant NDPS cases and inter-state linkages were deliberated, the statement added.



