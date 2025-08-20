Live
NCERT Introduces Operation Sindoor in School Curriculum for Classes 3–12
Highlights
NCERT has added Operation Sindoor modules for Classes 3–12, highlighting India’s 2025 counter-terror strikes in Pakistan and PoJK. The lessons focus on bravery, honour, and India’s fight against terrorism.
The NCERT has added new study material on Operation Sindoor for students from Classes 3 to 12.
- For Classes 3 to 8, the module is called “Operation Sindoor – A Saga of Valour.”
- For Classes 9 to 12, it is called “Operation Sindoor – A Mission of Honour and Bravery.”
The modules explain that the Pahalgam terror attack was planned with support from Pakistan. In reply, on May 7, 2025, India launched missile and air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK.
Out of nine selected targets, seven camps were destroyed by the Army, while the Air Force hit major bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The lessons highlight that only terror sites were attacked and that India showed it would not allow terrorists to escape punishment.
