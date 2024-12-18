NCERT textbooks to cost less from 2025

New Delhi: NCERT textbooks for some classes will cost less from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which currently prints five crore textbooks a year, is working to augment capacity to 15 crore from next year, he said. The minister also informed that the new textbooks, according to the updated curriculum for classes 9-12, would be available from the 2026-27 academic session. "In the next academic year, NCERT will publish 15 crore quality and affordable books... Currently, it publishes nearly five crore textbooks. Earlier, there were concerns about demand and supply about the textbooks.

NTA will be restructured in 2025: Pradhan

The NTA will not conduct any recruitment exams from 2025, instead focusing only on higher education entrance tests, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. The agency will be restructured next year and new posts are being created, he added. The move is part of examination reforms based on the recommendations of a high-level panel set up earlier this year following alleged leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance exam and a series of cancellations of others due to suspected leaks and other glitches.