NCP Backs Sena In Row Over Sanjay Raut's Comments On Indira Gandhi

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has backed the Shiv Sena in the controversy brewing over Sena leader, Sanjay Raut's comments on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi meeting Mumbai's underworld don, Karim Lala. Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, NCP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Majeed Memon said that the Congress should not get agitated about Raut's statement.

The lawyer turned politician added that Raut had always shown great respect for Indira Gandhi. Memon pointed out that former underworld dons, Karim Lala and Haji Mastan were granted amnesty (implying by the Congress).





Sanjay Raut has in fact shown great respect and admiration towards Mrs Gandhi even though he claims she had met Pathan leader Karim Lala. Congress has no reason to be agitated. Don't forget Lala, Mastan etc. were given amnesty — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 16, 2020

Congress leader from Mumbai, Milind Deora, described Indira Gandhi as a true patriot who never compromised on the country's national security. He urged Sanjay Raut to withdraw his statement, adding that political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased prime ministers.





The row provided fresh fodder to the BJP to attack the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis remarked that the Congress was funded by the underworld for two decades (1960-1980). He added that underworld dons back then would decide on who the Police Commissioner of Mumbai should be.

BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy remarked that Sanjay Raut was known to be a frank person. He added that it was widely known in the earlier times that Indira Gandhi and many other politicians knew underworld leaders. Dr. Swamy observed that he was glad that the truth about this matter was coming out and termed it as a matter of national interest which was above coalition politics.