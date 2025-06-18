NCP Leader Slams Singapore Airlines For Delayed Condolences On Air India Crash

Former Civil Aviation Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel has strongly criticized Singapore Airlines for what he described as a belated and insincere response to the Air India flight AI171 tragedy in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of more than 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members.

Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1% stake in Air India, waited almost six days after the June 12 crash before releasing a public statement expressing condolences to the victims' families. The airline stated, "The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident," and assured ongoing support to Tata Sons and Air India during this difficult period.

Patel, however, was not satisfied with the timing or tone of the statement. He took to social media to question why Singapore Airlines, as a significant shareholder with board representation and a CEO nominee in Air India, delayed its public response. He accused the airline of "paying lip service" and highlighted its "deafening silence" in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, also resulted in 29 fatalities on the ground, making it one of the deadliest incidents involving an Indian airline and the first fatal crash of the Boeing 787 model since its introduction.

Patel further pointed out that Singapore Airlines is responsible for maintaining a large portion of Air India's wide-body fleet and questioned the lack of visible engagement from the airline following the tragedy. He also noted that Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, is a nominee of Singapore Airlines, intensifying expectations for a prompt and empathetic response.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India's internal safety board have launched investigations into the crash. The DGCA recently reported that no major safety concerns were found in Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, and maintenance systems were compliant with safety standards after a thorough review.