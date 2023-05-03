  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad
x

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad

Highlights

  • A day after senior politician Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP president, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad submitted his resignation from his position as National General Secretary on Wednesday.
  • He remarked that after Pawar Saheb's statement, all of Thane NCP's office holders likewise submitted their resignations.

A day after senior politician Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP president, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad submitted his resignation from his position as National General Secretary on Wednesday. Along with him, numerous other office holders resigned as well.

Jitendra Awhad mentioned that he has resigned from his post as National General Secretary and he had sent his resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He remarked that after Pawar Saheb's statement, all of Thane NCP's office holders likewise submitted their resignations. He used Twiitter to announce his decision that he took.

The news was revealed when Pawar announced his resignation as NCP president on Tuesday during the launch of the second edition of his memoirs Lok Maze Sangati. Leaders and members of Pawar's party were astonished by his shocking declaration, and many of them begged him to change his mind while crying. Ajit Pawar, his nephew, claimed the seasoned politician had decided to reconsider his resignation a few hours later. Top party leaders are present at a meeting of the committee, which was established to decide who will serve as NCP president, at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Furthermore, Sanjay Raut stated that if such a decision is made by him, there will undoubtedly be fear and panic in Maharashtra and throughout the nation after his decision. He mentioned that what will occur in the upcoming days will be decided.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X