NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post

A day after senior politician Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP president, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad submitted his resignation from his position as National General Secretary on Wednesday. Along with him, numerous other office holders resigned as well.



Jitendra Awhad mentioned that he has resigned from his post as National General Secretary and he had sent his resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He remarked that after Pawar Saheb's statement, all of Thane NCP's office holders likewise submitted their resignations. He used Twiitter to announce his decision that he took.

I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief): NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to ANI… pic.twitter.com/VBrtFCuaNs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

The news was revealed when Pawar announced his resignation as NCP president on Tuesday during the launch of the second edition of his memoirs Lok Maze Sangati. Leaders and members of Pawar's party were astonished by his shocking declaration, and many of them begged him to change his mind while crying. Ajit Pawar, his nephew, claimed the seasoned politician had decided to reconsider his resignation a few hours later. Top party leaders are present at a meeting of the committee, which was established to decide who will serve as NCP president, at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.



Furthermore, Sanjay Raut stated that if such a decision is made by him, there will undoubtedly be fear and panic in Maharashtra and throughout the nation after his decision. He mentioned that what will occur in the upcoming days will be decided.