NCP nominates Praful Patel as Maharashtra Rajya Sabha candidate

Mumbai: In a surprise move, the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday named its sitting Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Praful M. Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

State NCP President Sunil Tatkare made the announcement here this evening, for the party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and making it a 'gift' for Patel ahead of his 67th birthday on Saturday (February 17).

Patel, 66, has been a four-time Lok Sabha Member from Gondia in the eastern part of Maharashtra, plus three times a Rajya Sabha Member, including his current term, for which he was elected in July 2022, and his tenure due to end in 2028.

"Owing to certain technical issues, and after considering all other related aspects, the party has decided to field Patel as its candidate for the RS polls," Tatkare said, adding that there were 10 aspirants for the lone seat in its quota.

Though he declined to elaborate on the 'technical issues', it is believed to be the possible complications that could arise after the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker gives his ruling on the NCP disqualification of MLAs matter on February 15.

Tatkare added that after the biennial RS elections are completed this month-end, Patel will resign from the current RS seat held by him, but when the by-polls for it are announced later, the NCP would field a candidate for the same.

All the particulars in this regard were discussed in detail by the NCP top leadership and also with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before finalising Patel's candidature, Tatkare said.

The Kolkata-born and Mumbai-educated Patel has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister on several occasions, handling crucial portfolios including Civil Aviation and Heavy Industries during the UPA government.

Earlier, around 10 names of hopefuls were doing the rounds for the NCP nomination, including Parth Ajit Pawar, Sameer Bhujbal or Chhagan Bhujbal but finally, the party decided on the old veteran Patel for political-technical reasons.