NCP's Sharad Pawar Reminisces Manmohan Singh's Farmer Sensitivity, Expresses Concern At Pune Rally

NCP President Sharad Pawar asserted on Saturday that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh demonstrated sensitivity towards farmers by visiting Amravati in Maharashtra in response to farmer suicides. Addressing a gathering marking the culmination of the Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha in Pune, Pawar lamented the current lack of concern for farmers' issues.



The Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha, a foot march initiated from the foothills of Shivneri Fort in Pune district, was led by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe. Prominent leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Balasaheb Thorat of Congress, and NCP leaders Kolhe and Supriya Sule, were in attendance.

Pawar reminisced about Manmohan Singh's responsive approach, citing his visit to Amravati and the waiver of farm loans totaling Rs 72,000 crore during Pawar's tenure as the agriculture minister. Expressing concern, Pawar highlighted the current neglect of farmers' challenges, emphasizing that the 'Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha' extends beyond Pune to encompass the entire nation.

During the gathering, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticized the suspension of NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe from Parliament for advocating farmer issues. Raut also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the BJP's dependency on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for electoral victories.

In a veiled reference to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP faction, Raut suggested that political dynamics are shifting, cautioning him to be vigilant.