NCW seeks report from Delhi Police chief on Rohini double murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner within three weeks on the double murder of a 63-year-old woman and her 34-year-old married daughter in Rohini Sector 17, allegedly by her son-in-law last week.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the brutal double murder that took place on August 30 in which 63-year-old Kusum Sinha and her 34-year-old daughter Priya Sehgal were allegedly murdered by her son-in-law Yogesh Sehgal, who is now in custody.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, asked the police to ensure a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation, booking the accused under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

An Action Taken Report has been sought within three days, said an NCW statement on social media.

An initial police probe indicated that Yogesh killed his wife and mother-in-law following a dispute over the gifts exchanged between the two sides of the family during his son's birthday.

The KNK Marg police have arrested Yogesh and seized his blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors, allegedly used in the crime, according to a police official.

In another development, the NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that a young Khasi woman from Shillong has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, with grievous injuries under suspicious circumstances.

Commission Chairperson Rahatkar has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a swift, fair investigation, immediate arrest of the accused, if allegations are true, and free medical and psychological support for the victim.

Golcha has been asked to submit an Action Taken Report within three days, said an NCW statement.

NCW Member Delina Khongdup will also be visiting the hospital to meet the victim, said the statement.

Media reports published on August 30 said the woman had been brought to the hospital by a man from Noida, claiming that she got injured in a fall.