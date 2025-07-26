NDA Big-3 to speak on Op Sindoor on July 28

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on July 28 Monday. Other ministers participating in the discussion include Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey will also take part. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion. The discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 29 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers participating. Both Houses will hold 16-hour discussions on the topic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also intervene in the Rajya Sabha discussion.