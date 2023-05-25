NDA Condemns The Decision Of Political Parties Of Boycotting The Inaugration Of New Parliament Building

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has criticised the opposition parties' decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday as "contempt for the very essence of democracy" and urged them to reconsider their decision.



Hindustan Times Quoted NDA leaders statement that "140 crore people of India will not forget this egregious insult to our democracy and to their elected representatives."

The declaration was signed by the BJP president J P Nadda, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, and Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya. They claimed that skipping the ceremony is not only disrespectful, but also a flagrant violation of the country's democratic norms and constitutional principles.

They also stated that "flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but also a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy."

The NDA criticised the parties for paying little attention to parliamentary procedure. The opposition's activities, according to the statement, defame the principles advocated by stalwarts like BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

On Wednesday, twenty-one parties declared their intention to boycott the event due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice to preside over it rather than President Droupadi Murmu. Meanwhile, Parties like the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal, which are not a part of the NDA but are viewed as "friendly" to the BJP, will attend the inauguration.