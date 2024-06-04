NDA leading on 34 seats in Bihar

Patna: The result of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar is going in favour of the NDA till now.

As per the Election Commission, the NDA is leading on 34 seats in Bihar while the Grand Alliance is leading only on six seats.

The Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is showing an impressive performance in Bihar.

The JD(U) is leading on 15 seats while the BJP is leading on 13.

These two parties contested 16 and 17 seats respectively in Bihar.

Apart from them, LJPRV which contested on five seats is leading on all five, while the RJD which contested on 23 seats is leading only on three seats.

The CPI(ML) contested on three seats and is leading on two seats.

The Congress contested on nine seats in Bihar and is leading on one seat and HAMS which contested on just one seat is leading on it.

Karakat was considered a hot seat in Bihar due to Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh who is fighting as an Independent. However, he is trailing here and reached the number three position.

CPI(ML)’s Rajaram Kushwaha is leading here with 36,671 votes and Upendra Kushwaha of the NDA is in the second position.

In Purnea, JD(U) candidate Santosh Kushwaha is leading with a margin of 4,453 votes to Independent Pappu Yadav. Bima Bharti of the RJD is in third position.

In Buxar, Mithileh Tiwari of the BJP is leading with a margin of just 1,153 votes to Sudhakar Singh of the RJD.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading with 82,007 votes against Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD in Gaya (SC Reserved) seats.