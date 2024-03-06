NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar to be finalised soon: Jitan Manjhi

Live
Highlights
Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Wednesday that the NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar will be finalised soon.
“The leaders in the NDA are united and committed to winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. There is no problem in the NDA over seat-sharing,” Manjhi said.
When asked about the delay in deciding on the seat-sharing formula with the Lok Sabha polls nearing, Manjhi said: “The NDA is aiming to win all the 40 seats in Bihar and hence it is trying to select the right candidates.
"Discussions on the names of the candidates are underway, and a seat-sharing formula will be finalised soon,” he said.
