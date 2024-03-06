  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar to be finalised soon: Jitan Manjhi

NDAs seat-sharing formula for Bihar to be finalised soon: Jitan Manjhi
x
Highlights

Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Wednesday that the NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar will be finalised soon.

Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Wednesday that the NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar will be finalised soon.

“The leaders in the NDA are united and committed to winning all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. There is no problem in the NDA over seat-sharing,” Manjhi said.

When asked about the delay in deciding on the seat-sharing formula with the Lok Sabha polls nearing, Manjhi said: “The NDA is aiming to win all the 40 seats in Bihar and hence it is trying to select the right candidates.

"Discussions on the names of the candidates are underway, and a seat-sharing formula will be finalised soon,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X