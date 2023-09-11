NDRF provided CBRN security during G20 Summit

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that they provided Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) coverage to all the venues and hotels where the delegates were scheduled to stay during the G20 Summit event.

The NDRF deployed approximately 600 well-trained rescuers in eleven teams equipped with the latest CBRN equipment. Additionally, four state-of-the-art Hazmat vehicles, recently manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited in Pune and equipped with the latest gadgets for chemical and radiation detection and assessment, were also stationed at strategic locations to counter any potential CBRN threats.

"In the lead-up to the event, the NDRF, in coordination with the NDMA and other stakeholders including DAE and DRDO, conducted various sensitization training programs for the rescuers, Delhi Police, NSG, medical officers, ambulance staff from hospitals, security officials, event managers, and hotel staff to brief them on likely threat scenarios and their roles as first responders," it said.

Furthermore, the training culminated in a tabletop exercise and mock exercise at different venues involving all stakeholders. Special Emergency Operations Control Centers were established, and VSAT-mounted communication vehicles were placed at vantage points to monitor the situation 24x7. The comprehensive deployment was meticulously planned in close coordination with stakeholders and effectively implemented, resulting in the successful conduct of the event.