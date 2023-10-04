Live
- Haryana CM bats for promoting wrestling, kabaddi
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
Just In
NDRF rescues 7 people in Sikkim following flash flood-like situation after cloudburst
Following the flood-like situation after a cloudburst in Sikkim, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed three teams there and has till now rescued seven people, officials said.
New Delhi: Following the flood-like situation after a cloudburst in Sikkim, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed three teams there and has till now rescued seven people, officials said.
A NDRF official in the national Capital said that till now seven people have been rescued from the Singtam area in Sikkim where a cloudburst caused a flood-like situation on Wednesday morning.
He said that one of the teams of the NDRF is deployed at Gangtok and two teams are deployed in the adjoining areas of Sikkim in West Bengal.
At least 23 soldiers are reportedly missing after a sudden cloudburst took place over the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim on Wednesday and triggered a flash-flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley, a Defence spokesman said.
“The sudden increase in water level has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected and 23 personnel have been reported missing. Some vehicles are also reportedly submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway,” he said.