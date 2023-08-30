Live
NE India has immense potential which can be used for growth, says Sonowal
Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that Northeast India has immense potential which can be explored for proper growth and development.
“The immense potential of Northeast India along with our neighbouring countries is a huge opportunity which can be explored to propel growth and development. We are aiming at unlocking the potential of the waterways sector in the Northeast as well as avenues of maritime sector for the growth of the region,” the minister said.
The minister said that Guwahati will be hosting a mega road show on Thursday related to the Global Maritime India Summit to be held in October this year.
An official statement said that apart from the representatives from each state of northeast, the meet is likely to be attended by foreign delegates from Bhutan and Bangladesh.
The event is aimed at underscoring the role of inland waterways in exploring possibilities in the maritime sector and engage in comprehensive dialogues on utilising waterways for regional growth and equipping the region's access to maritime infrastructure, trade and development, it further mentioned.