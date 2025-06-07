NEET-PG to be held on Aug 3 in single shift

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences to reschedule the NEET-PG exam to August 3, 2025.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih allowed the application filed by the NBE for extension of time to conduct the NEET exam till August 3, 2025.

On May 30, the Supreme Court, while ordering the NBE to hold NEET-PG 2025 in single shift instead of two shifts, had directed it to conduct the exam on the initially scheduled date of June 15, 2025. At the same time, the Court had allowed the NBE to seek extension of time.

Later, on June 3, the NBE filed an application seeking extension of time, saying that it needs to increase the number of centres by two-fold (from 450 to 900) and that security arrangements have to be done.

The NBE also said that, even according to their technology partner TCS, August 3 is the nearest available date to conduct NEET.

During the hearing, the bench initially questioned the NBE, asking why time was needed till August 3. The counsel for the NBE explained that the exam was initially proposed to be held in 450 centres with over 2.5 lakh candidates. Since the Court has directed the holding of exam in one shift, the number of centres will have to be doubled. The counsel said that it will take time to identify the centres and to ensure security arrangements.