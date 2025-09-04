NEP brings together best of tradition, modernity: Prez

Tiruvarur: The National Education Policy brings together the best of tradition and modernity and those who can adapt and learn new skills would become leaders of change, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Wednesday.

Presiding over the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Murmu said the varsity deserves special appreciation for maintaining high standards of academics and creating a stimulating environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

She said: "In India, we have great and ancient traditions that sought knowledge for the sake of knowledge." In today's digital age, students are in the enviable position of having so many learning resources.