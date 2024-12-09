Netra Kumbh's eye tests and surgeries for visitors

Mahakumbhnagar: Crores of devotees are set to gather for the world’s largest religious event, Maha-kumbh, beginning on January 13, 2025, on the holy banks of Sangam in Teerthraj Prayagraj. Alongside prioritizing the convenience and safety of pilgrims, the Yogi government is placing a strong emphasis on their health through the establishment of Netra Kumbh, a special initiative dedicated to eye care.

Spread over nine acres, Netra Kumbh targets examining the eyes of more than 5 lakh devotees and distributes 3 lakh pairs of glasses simultaneously. Furthermore, for the first time, eye patients identified during these examinations who require surgical in-terventions will be able to undergo free operations at hospitals located near their homes. This will be possible thanks to agreements signed with over 150 hospitals across the country.

Dr. Kirtika Agarwal, media coordinator of Netra Kumbh, said that the initiative will be set up in the fair area near Nagvasuki Temple in Sector 6. Netra Kumbh will run daily from January 12 to February 26, excluding the main bathing festival.

She further added that approximately 150 doctors from outside the region will pro-vide their services throughout the 45 days of Netra Kumbh, supported by 400 addi-tional medical professionals. On any given day, 40 doctors will operate the Outpa-tient Department (OPD) from 8 am to 2 pm, with an extension up to 4 pm if needed.