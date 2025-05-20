Never enquired about how many Pak jets shot down: BJP takes ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan' swipe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid the growing verbal exchange between the Congress and BJP over India's ‘alerting’ Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor, the latter stepped up the offensive and took a caustic jibe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X to share a picture of Congress MP and Pak Army chief Asim Munir overlapping with each other.

“What’s next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?” he wrote, taking a sharp swipe.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, has been targeting the Centre over External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement that India gave a warning to Pakistan before launching a military operation. Congress claims that it was not just a strategic lapse but an ‘unpardonable’ crime. However, the charges have been outrightly refuted by the Ministry.

Amit Malviya, sharing the juxtaposed picture of Rahul and Pak Army chief on X, accused the Congress leader of speaking on behalf of Pakistan.

“It is not surprising that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the language of Pakistan and its benefactors. He hasn’t congratulated the Prime Minister on the flawless Operation Sindoor, which unmistakably showcases India’s dominance.”

He also claimed that the Congress MP hasn’t once inquired about how many Pakistani jets were shot down during the conflict, or how many were destroyed while parked in their hangars when Indian forces pounded Pakistani airbases.

“Instead, he repeatedly asks how many jets we lost - a question that has already been addressed in the DGMO briefings,” Malviya claimed.

The controversial image of Rahul and Asim Munir, put together in one frame, is set to create a political furore, with Congress taking a strong objection to it.

Early this morning, Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal also shared the same image and captioned it - ‘divided by borders, united by agenda’, reiterating the party’s charge that Congress' talk of national security merely remains on paper and when it comes to action, they start taking sides of India’s adversary.

In another post, Malviya wrote that Rahul Gandhi was the new age Mir Jafar and also shared a cartoon.