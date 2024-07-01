New Criminal Laws Take Effect Across India, Replacing Colonial-Era Legislation

On Monday, three new criminal laws came into effect across India, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. The newly implemented laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.



The first FIR (First Information Report) under these new laws was filed on Monday at Delhi's Kamla Market Police Station against a street vendor. The case was registered under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a footbridge at the New Delhi Railway Station.

In anticipation of the new laws coming into force, posters informing the public about these changes were displayed at various locations, particularly police stations, across the national capital. Information posters were spotted at police stations in Connaught Place, Tughlak Road, Tughlaqabad, and several other areas, detailing the new laws and their implications.

The implementation of these laws is expected to bring significant changes to India's criminal justice system, ending the reliance on colonial-era statutes. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, comprising 358 sections, introduces 20 new crimes, increases imprisonment for 33 crimes, raises fines for 83 crimes, and establishes mandatory minimum punishments for 23 crimes. Notably, it includes a chapter on crimes against women and children, aligning with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and stipulating severe penalties for offences such as gang rape.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with 531 sections, modifies 177 provisions, adds new sections and sub-sections, and incorporates timelines and audio-video provisions. The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, with 170 provisions, introduces new provisions and sub-provisions while removing outdated ones.

This reform represents a significant shift in India's criminal justice priorities, emphasizing the protection of women, children, and national security.