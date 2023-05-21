New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party government says harassment plaints by officers fake

New Delhi : The Delhi government on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of indulging in 'dirty politics' while asserting that the complaints filed by some officers alleging harassment by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation are 'absolutely fake'.

Officials in the LG Office claimed that eight officers posted in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have alleged 'blatant harassment' by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation. They said two complaints were received earlier this year and six were received after May 11 -- the day the Supreme Court granted control of services, except police, land and public order, to the elected government in Delhi. In a statement, the Delhi government said, 'They are absolutely fake complaints. The LG is indulging in dirty politics to divert attention from the public uproar against the Central government's direct attack on the judiciary by reversing a Supreme Court constitution bench order through an ordinance.' Five IAS officers are among those who have complained against the AAP government. These are Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, former Services secretary Ashish More, Special Secretaries Kinny Singh and Y V V J Rajasekhar, and Power Secretary Shurbir Singh, according to the LG Office officials.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that it has become a habit of Kejriwal to call officials at his house and abuse and threaten them.

'This is not a coincidence but an experiment..Both the fodder scam and the liquor scam are embracing in Sheesh Mahal.The one who pretends to fight against corruption has not only become the biggest corrupt today but is calling every corrupt person home and seeking support to cover up his corruption.

Another BJP MP, Hansraj Hans, stated that Kejriwal's behaviour has surprised the public.By singing the song in his familiar way, the BJP MP has targeted Kejriwal.He encircled Kejriwal by singing 'Sochta hoon ki woh kitne masoom the, kya se kya ho gaye dekhte-dekhte' from Shahid Kapoor's film.