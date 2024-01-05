New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal calls Enforcement Directorate summons illegal

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged the BJP-led Central government wanted to arrest him and prevent from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying the ED summons issued to him was aimed at hurting his "biggest asset" honesty and defaming him.

Kejriwal, however, said that he would cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provided he was issued legally valid summons. "My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. The BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," he alleged at an online press briefing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has so far skipped three summons by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam. Kejriwal said the liquor scam case that was being talked about for the last two years was "fake" and the probe agencies have so far failed to present any evidence of corruption.

"My biggest asset is my honesty and the BJP wants to hurt my honesty with fake cases. I have always fought for the country, every breath of mine, every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal asserted. The AAP national convener appealed people for their support to him at his hour of crisis. “The country cannot move forward by putting honest leaders in jail and allowing corrupt people to join their party. What's going on? Whatever is going on is very dangerous. This is very bad for our democracy. It must be stopped," he said. Kejriwal said that he has written to the ED, saying their summons are "illegal" but has not got any response.

AAP leaders said the alleged Delhi liquor scam was bogus and asserted that CM will cooperate with the ED if it sends "legal" summons to him.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED.