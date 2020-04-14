New Delhi: Doctor, nurse, staffer at Max Hospital test positive

New Delhi: A doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff at a leading private hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, Max Hospital at Saket in south Delhi claimed that there is "no chance" that these people have contracted the disease from the hospital.

"So far, three hospital staffers have tested positive -- a doctor, a nurse and one non-medical staff. All of them are recovering," the hospital said in a statement.

Recently, two patients admitted for cardiac treatment at Max Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thirty-nine healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket," it said.