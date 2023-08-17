New Delhi: Government will establish coordination between depts, National Capital Civil Services Authority says Atishi

New Delhi : Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP dispensation has decided to establish coordination among different departments of the government and the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

Citing a bill pending in Parliament to replace an ordinance on Delhi’s services matters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had deferred the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) meeting scheduled for July 28. At that time, the panel secretary had said it would affect the city administration.

Following the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital, Atishi has issued directions saying that the meeting should resume. “There were several roadblocks due to which meetings of NCCSA were affected. The Delhi government has decided to establish coordination among different departments and NCCSA.

Respecting the GNCTD Amendment Act, we want that meetings of the Authority are held and work of Delhi people is not affected,” she told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly. She said the chief minister will also attend the NCCSA meeting because it is his government’s promise that work should not halt. “I have issued an order for coordination among different departments and ministers with the NCCSA, “ she added.